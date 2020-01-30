|
It is with great sadness we have to announce the passing of GEORGIES ADAIR at the age of 96 on Saturday 18, January, 2020. Georgies left this world peacefully with her family by her side in the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital. Georgies was a well-known and respected member of the community, participated in the activities of the Gravenhurst Senior Center, The Royal Canadian Legion, Ladies Auxiliary and was an avid card shark at the above and other organizations throughout the area. She was predeceased by her Loving Husband of 48 years Alex Adair, Grandson David Adair, Sister Margaret Bolton, brothers Billy Bolton and Robert Bolton. She is survived by her loving family members, children Anne and Ian Brown, David and Jeanne Adair, grandchildren Anne and Andrew Weston and Richard and Carol Anne Brown and her great grandchildren Alex, Zack, Andrea, Evan, and Emily and her brother Fergie Bolton. The family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff of the SMMH and Doctor Jones for their support and kindness during this difficult time. Cremation arrangements entrusted to Cottage Country Cremation. Georgies will be sorely missed by us all for her wit, wisdom and undying love. Join us for a Celebration of Life Lunch at the Royal Canadian Legion in Gravenhurst on Monday, February 3rd at 1:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Jan. 30, 2020