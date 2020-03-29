Home

Georgina E. Wallace


1928 - 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear Mother, Georgina (Georgie) Evelyn Wallace (nee  Spiers) who was born on September 27, 1928 in Vancouver, British Columbia.  Her parents James and Agnes Spiers (nee McCauley) returned to Ireland when Georgina was 1 1/2 years old.  Georgina met her husband in Ireland, Allan McKay Wallace where they were married in 1946 and then returned to Toronto, Canada to raise their four children, Colleen Larking (Mike), Patricia Lucifora (Charles), David Wallace (Suzanne) and Maureen Larsen (Jergen). Georgina was a loving grandmother to nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren,  nieces and nephews. Unfortunately, due to the present COVID 19 virus we will be having a private family service. Our sincere thanks go out to the South Muskoka Hospital Staff and a special thank you to Dr. Michael Mason and Georgina's many friends, especially her dear friend Rosie Smith, who was always there for her. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Parkinson's Society or the would be very much appreciated.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Mar. 29, 2020
