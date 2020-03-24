|
Passed away peacefully at 92, at the Leacock Care Centre in Orillia, on March 22, 2020. Georgina was born on February 6, 1928, in Emsdale, Ontario. She was the first of two children born to Ed and Mabel Skerrit (nee Berlinghoff). Her future husband, Max, started working for her father at the age of 17, at Skerritts' Garage. After Max and Georgina bought Huntsville Auto Electric from her parents, Georgina did the bookkeeping for the business which they ran successfully for over 25 years. She loved summers spent at the cottage, playing games with family and friends, and travelling to many destinations around the world. For many years she was an active member of the Huntsville Hospital Auxiliary and the United Church Women. She was well known for her cooking and baking skills, helping to stock many a bake sale with her delicious goodies. A very creative soul with an abundance of energy and a love of learning, she was game to try just about anything; she busied herself with leathercraft, copper tooling, woodworking, upholstering, bookbinding, ceramics, macrame, needlecraft, knitting, crocheting, sewing, and many other pursuits. Georgina was predeceased by her husband, Max, and brother, Ted (Jane). She will be forever missed by her children Lynne, Doug (Cheryl), and Janet; grandchildren Glenn (Dayle), Kyle (Terri), Quinn (Becca), and Rhys; great-grandchildren Braeden and Ciara; and many nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her beloved chihuahuas Sancho, Amigo, and Chico. A celebration of Georgina's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations made in Georgina's memory would be gratefully received by the Heart and Stroke Foundation, the Alzheimer Society Ontario, Camp Oochigeas or a charity of your own choosing.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Mar. 24, 2020