1/1
Gerald Alexander James "Gerry" TRYON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerry died suddenly on Friday, September 4, 2020, at Burks Falls, Ontario. He was 71. Beloved husband of Darlene McKenzie. Loving father of Francine Tryon, Farah Tryon, Brandon Tryon (Megan), Michael McKenzie (Dawn) and Cindy Kemps (Kevin). Grandfather of Lyric, Ronin, David, Cody and Dakota. Brother of Jeanette Kier (Jim) and the late Deanna Howarth (the late Jim Howarth). Son of the late Reginald and Lorna Tryon. Gerry first studied to become a forest ranger. Following his schooling, he worked 5 years at Corning Glass in Bracebridge. Eventually, the lure of an employment opportunity with the Ontario Provincial Police was presented to Gerry. He worked 31 years for the OPP, serving Nipigon, Iroquois Falls, Huntsville and Bracebridge. Following his retirement, Gerry served as a councillor for the Town of Bracebridge. He drove for Hammond Transportation from 2005 - present. He was a member of Lions Club and he was instrumental in the coordination of the annual Vern Miller Memorial Baseball Tournament. Visitation will be held at the Bracebridge Fairgrounds on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. - 12:45 p.m. A memorial service will begin at 1:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19, visitation and service space is limited. Please RSVP at www.reynoldsfuneral.com. Masks will be mandatory for your attendance. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Diabetes Association, the Heart & Stroke Foundation or to a charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds Funeral Home Turner Chapel
1 Mary Street
Bracebridge, ON P1L 2B6
(705) 645-2257
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reynolds Funeral Home Turner Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved