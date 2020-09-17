Gerry died suddenly on Friday, September 4, 2020, at Burks Falls, Ontario. He was 71. Beloved husband of Darlene McKenzie. Loving father of Francine Tryon, Farah Tryon, Brandon Tryon (Megan), Michael McKenzie (Dawn) and Cindy Kemps (Kevin). Grandfather of Lyric, Ronin, David, Cody and Dakota. Brother of Jeanette Kier (Jim) and the late Deanna Howarth (the late Jim Howarth). Son of the late Reginald and Lorna Tryon. Gerry first studied to become a forest ranger. Following his schooling, he worked 5 years at Corning Glass in Bracebridge. Eventually, the lure of an employment opportunity with the Ontario Provincial Police was presented to Gerry. He worked 31 years for the OPP, serving Nipigon, Iroquois Falls, Huntsville and Bracebridge. Following his retirement, Gerry served as a councillor for the Town of Bracebridge. He drove for Hammond Transportation from 2005 - present. He was a member of Lions Club and he was instrumental in the coordination of the annual Vern Miller Memorial Baseball Tournament. Visitation will be held at the Bracebridge Fairgrounds on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. - 12:45 p.m. A memorial service will begin at 1:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19, visitation and service space is limited. Please RSVP at www.reynoldsfuneral.com
. Masks will be mandatory for your attendance. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Diabetes Association
, the Heart & Stroke Foundation or to a charity of your choice
.