Passed away peacefully Castel Peak Retirement Residence, Bracebridge, on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in his 88th year. Gerald was the beloved husband of the late Phyllis (Millwood). Loving father of Douglas (Carolyn), and Sharon (Greg). Dear brother of Joan (Trevor). A private service is being held. Memorial contributions in his memory to Camp Buckaroo would be greatly appreciated and may be arranged through Cavill Funeral Home. Personal condolences and memories may be shared at www.cavillfuneralhome.com