It is with great sadness that our family announce the peaceful passing of Gerald Morrow on September 28, 2020 at the age of 96 in Bracebridge. He leaves behind his wife Norma of 65 years, his loving daughters Kelley and Tracy and his granddaughters Emily and Meghan who he called his "golden nuggets". All present at his passing. After graduating high school in Bracebridge, Gerry spent 11 years in Toronto working various jobs and taking night school courses in business and salesmanship. He was the member of the Glenview Presbyterian Church and a director of the North Toronto YMCA. In 1955 he moved back to Bracebridge with his wife Norma and took over the family store known as 'The Hub' on Bowyer's Beach Road. In 1963 Gerry took over the family Marina on Lake Muskoka and it became Morrow's Boating Center. It was during this time that he started taking courses in mechanics and was in the first class in Canada to become a certified Mercury outboard and MerCruiser mechanic. Gerry's pride and joy was his marina where he worked on motors, rented boats and opened 'The Beachcomber' snack bar. He was proud to say he had been in business for 55 years. Gerry was a member of the Knox Presbyterian church in Bracebridge and served as an elder for 30 years. We will forever remember his kindness, his devotion to his church and marina and as loving Poppa and father. A thank you to Dr. Hotson and to the staff at the Bracebridge hospital for the kindness they displayed to him during his stay. We would also like to thank his wonderful friends and neighbours for their support which enabled him to live at the home he built and loved. The service to celebrate Gerry will be held at a later date. Expressions of love and sympathy can be placed online at Reynolds Funeral Home. If desired, memorial contributions can be made to Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare. Messages of condolence may be shared through www.reynoldsfuneral.com