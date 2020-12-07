Gilbert Alexander Little passed away peacefully in Bracebridge on Thursday, December 3, 2020 in his 87th year. Gil married Ann Robertson and enjoyed an incredible 49 years together. Life was kind to him, and Gil was blessed to have met a second partner with Anna Wilson. They enjoyed spending family time at the cottage, winters in Florida and playing bridge with friends. Gil is loved and missed by his three children: Beth (Dave) Nichols, Brenda (Phil) Paek, and Rob (Sharon) Little. Cherished grandfather of Gregg (Kristen)and Cole (Liana) Nichols, Matthew and Michael Paek and Tyler and Emma Little. Proud great-grandfather of Hunter Nichols. Beloved brother of Jean MacLennan (Don dec.) Loving uncle to Drew (Barb), Iain (Deb) and Scott (Alana) and families. Gil was born and raised in Brampton, Ontario. He enjoyed a career in teaching at Humber College in Etobicoke where he and Ann raised their family. Together, they treasured their time spent at the cottage on Skeleton Lake. Family and friendship were especially important to Gil. He took great pleasure in recounting his childhood in Brampton, his teaching career at Humber and his time spent with family. He will be loved and remembered forever. In keeping with Gil's wishes, cremation has taken place. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to Sick Kids Foundation (The Hospital for Sick Children). Messages of condolence may be sent through www.reynoldsfuneral.com