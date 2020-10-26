1/1
Gino BALLESTRIN
Passed away peacefully at his home in Dorset on Saturday, October 17, 2020 with Esther by his side. Gino was born on February 17, 1934 in Northern Italy and was raised along side his four siblings who later immigrated to Australia. At the age of 18 Gino immigrated to Canada, first docking in Nova Scotia and later ventured to Montreal where he resided and worked as a labourer for the railroad which took him west to British Columbia and eventually to Muskoka. Gino met Esther Fortney in March of 1970 and would spend the next 50 years by her side. He worked in the construction industry working for others and eventually for himself constructing such buildings as his own home and the Lion's Club building in Dorset. Gino volunteered and dedicated his time to the Lion's Club of Dorset spanning over 30 years as the past president from 1993 - 1994 and zone chairman from 1995 - 1996. Gino received the Melvin Jones Fellowship in recognition of his commitment for the humanitarian services through the Lions Club. Friends would describe Gino as thoughtful and generous to a fault who enjoyed Nascar, curling and loved to play chess when presented with the opportunity. Gino leaves behind his beloved wife, Esther Fortney to mourn his passing. He will be dearly missed by his siblings, Esther's siblings, nieces, nephews, extended family and his many friends both near and far. Family and friends were invited to a visitation held at Billingsley Funeral Home on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Gino was laid to rest on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Beechwood Cemetery in Vaughn. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations can be made to Huntsville Hospital Foundation or charity of choice. Messages of condolence can be left at www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com


Published in Muskoka Region News on Oct. 26, 2020.
