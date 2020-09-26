1/1
Gladys McQuinn
The death occurred of Gladys McQuinn on January 8 2020 in Huntsville, in her 94th year. Survived by son Wilf (Helen), sisters Marie of Barrie and Bette of Toronto. Predeceased by husband Willy (Bill), sisters Irene, Thelma and brother Ernie (Bob). A thanks to Dr Rob Whaley for his care and considerations, special friend Joan for everything, all of the Club 55 friends and the Rama bus group that provided many happy days. Gladys received much enjoyment from the winters in Muskoka, especially when it snowed, as it gave her time to clear her driveway. Cremation and interment at Mt Hope cemetery in Toronto has taken place.

Published in Muskoka Region News on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Funeral Home
15 High Street
Huntsville, ON P1H 1N9
(705) 789-5252
