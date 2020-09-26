The death occurred of Gladys McQuinn on January 8 2020 in Huntsville, in her 94th year. Survived by son Wilf (Helen), sisters Marie of Barrie and Bette of Toronto. Predeceased by husband Willy (Bill), sisters Irene, Thelma and brother Ernie (Bob). A thanks to Dr Rob Whaley for his care and considerations, special friend Joan for everything, all of the Club 55 friends and the Rama bus group that provided many happy days. Gladys received much enjoyment from the winters in Muskoka, especially when it snowed, as it gave her time to clear her driveway. Cremation and interment at Mt Hope cemetery in Toronto has taken place.



