It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of Glen Osbern Murdy. He passed away peacefully in his 89th year on Sunday, June 14, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at the Algonquin Grace Hospice.

Glen was a devoted, loving husband of 67 years to Corinne (nee Aucoin). Proud father of Cheryl ( Steve) Taylor, Colleen ( Curtis) Gregson, Cynthia Murdy & Rodney ( Leigh Anne) Murdy. Adoring grandfather of Jim, Sean, Samantha, Jessica, Abigail, Michelle, Christopher, Nicole & Jason. Great Grandfather of Carleigh & Alexis.

Predeceased by his parents Robert & Florence Murdy, brothers Lloyd (Norma) Murdy, Ted ( Ellen) Murdy & sister Dorothy Hall.

Glen was born and raised on a farm in Fern Glen, Ontario, which is just north of Huntsville. As a young man, Glen moved to the Toronto area where he took a job at the Canadian General Electric Company. It was at that time he met and married the love of his life, Corinne. They later moved to Mississauga where Glen and Corinne raised their family for the next number of years. Most weekends and holidays in the summer, the family would pack up the car and head north to their cottage on the Big East River, just north of Huntsville.

Glen retired in 1991 after 40 years with the General Electric Company and with Corinne, moved back to the Huntsville area that he loved so much.

Glen and Corinne spent their busy retirement years traveling in Canada as well as taking winter cruises or travelling to Florida for a southern holiday.

Glen was a kind, loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was an outdoorsman at heart, who was happiest when he was spending time with his cherished wife and family, taking walks on a bush trail, or telling the grandchildren a story from his early years in the north.



"We will all miss our dear Papa Glen and Grandpa so much …. and you will always be in our hearts".



It would be greatly appreciated that any donations made in Glen's memory were directed to the "Hospice Huntsville", 100 Frank Miller Dr, Huntsville, ON P1H 1H7.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store