Aug 9/1963 to Dec 23/2019 Parents Tom & Barb Searle were saddened to announce the passing of their 56 year old son Glen at Algonquin Grace Hospice in Huntsville on Dec 23/2019. Glen fought Cancer for 3 months but lost the battle a few days before Christmas & 7 days before his daughter Katherine turned 16. Glen had 4 children: Dylan, Cody, Jonathan & Katherine. He also had a step daughter Shannon. He had 3 siblings, Sharon, Stephen & Shelley. The Searle family have lived in Huntsville for 43 years on property on beautiful Skeleton Lake. Glen is predeceased by his oldest son Dylan who passed away in Feb 2019 in PEI. Glen graduated from Huntsville High School & went on to achieve a college degree from Canadore College in North Bay in the construction field. He suffered many physical injuries over the years in his chosen field but continued to work hard to support his children. The Huntsville Hospice is an amazing facility & should be supported to continue the care & personal touch of the staff . The Searle family want to extend their warmest appreciation to Glen's doctors & the entire staff at Hospice for caring for our son. Algonquin Grace Hospice in Huntsville are deserving of any donations.