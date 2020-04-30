Home

Gord Markle


1954 - 02
Gord Markle Obituary
One of the best pieces of our intricate family puzzle has passed away. A Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and Friend. His family was his pride and joy! We were so blessed to have him in our lives, always being there for us all. He was a Jack of all Trades: Mason, Heavy Equipment Operator, Carpenter, Plumber, Mechanic, he could do it all! He was also a great chef for many a family feast. No one ever left his table hungry. Like most families we regret not telling him more often how much he was loved and appreciated for all he did and was! We will miss you. Love your family
Published in Muskoka Region News on Apr. 30, 2020
