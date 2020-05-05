It is with great sadness we said goodbye on Wednesday, April 29th to Gord with his family by his side at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital in his 97th yr. Beloved husband of the late Ina (Jarvis) Roche, loving father of Barbara Roche (the late Grant Bettke) and the late Robert Roche. Step Grandfather to Brad Bettke (Shayne). He is also survived by his partner, Margaret Burke & family. As the last living member of his siblings, his sister Marguerite Ibbotson, and brothers, Robert, Kenneth, Lennon and Clifford Roche, predeceased him. Born in Luseland, Sask. his family moved to Ontario and eventually settled in Gravenhurst. A Veteran of the Canadian Army in WWII and a member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 161. Gord worked for the Ministry of Transportation for many years and was known for his smile and good humor. "Gordie" operated the family farm and in 2002 moved to Bracebridge to build his home where he remained until his final days. Staying true to his farming life his garden flourished under his care. He also enjoyed spending time with his furry companion Riley. Cremation has taken place and as per Gord's wishes he will be laid to rest at Mickle Memorial Cemetery. Donations in Gord's memory may be made to Carters Forever Rescue & Sanctuary https://www.cartersrescue.com/ Hospice Muskoka https://www.hospicemuskoka.com/ or the Bracebridge Legion https://bracebridgelegion.com/
Published in Muskoka Region News on May 5, 2020.