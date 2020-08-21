At Muskoka Landing, Huntsville at the age of 89. He will be greatly missed by his loving partner Joyce Rostance. He was the beloved husband of Helen Risebrough Praskey (deceased 2009) for 59 years. Youngest son of Jim Praskey and Florence North, brother of the late Bill Praskey and Wilbert Praskey. Gord loved and was very proud of his son Joe Praskey (Cynthia Parsons) and grandson Jason Praskey (Kristen Praskey) and children Austin and Alison; grandson Ryan Praskey (Cari Vetere) and children Jackson and Dylan. He will be greatly missed by the children and grandchildren of Joyce Rostance. He was loved and appreciated by his sister-in laws Jean Praskey, Shirley Shier, Eleanor Frye and brother-in-law Bruce Risebrough (deceased) and their families. He was a good and supportive friend to many people who will cherish his memory. He will be remembered as a fun and loving uncle by his many nieces and nephews. At age 62 he retired and he and Helen moved from Markham to Cheticamp, Cape Breton where they lived and entertained many visitors for over 20 years. Gord was a multi talented man, with a zest for life whose accomplishments included master plumber, builder, drummer/band leader (Imperials), Markham Lions Club member, percussionist (featured on TV show Going Down The Road) Markham scout leader (10 years) and Cheticamp CKJM Deejay. He worked hard and played hard and his enthusiasm and congeniality were appreciated by all who knew him. Thanks to all the staff at Muskoka Landing Long Term Care facility for all their compassionate care and support of Gord in his final years. Memorial donations to the charity of your choice
. During COVID-19, provincial guidelines allows funeral homes to operate at a 30% capacity for visitations or funeral services, with social distancing measures being observed. Masks are mandatory within the funeral home. By invitation only, the visitation will be held at Billingsley Funeral Home on Monday, September 14th from 12-1 p.m. followed by the memorial service in the chapel at 1 p.m. Reception to follow.