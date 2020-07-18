After a long-fought battle with pancreatic cancer, Bud passed away peacefully with his children and wife of 56 years by his side at his residence in Bracebridge Ontario. Bud was in his 80th year and is survived by his wife Wendy Leonora, children Shelly Reid(Pete Raetsen), Tracy Larkman (Sam Larkman), Marnee Reid (Trevor Meade) and was blessed with 6 amazing grandchildren- Kaitlyn (Jamie), Alyssa (Will), Joshua, Sarah, Amanda, Rebecca and stepgrandson Nick. He has also left behind his sister Patricia, as well as many extended family and friends. Bud was predeceased by his parents Gordon Joseph and Audrey Helen Reid. Bud grew up in Bracebridge after moving from the Welland area when he was a small child. He also had the privilege of growing up and eventually running the family's resort- Milford Manor until it closed in 1988. From there Bud & his sister Patricia, opened PALS of Muskoka which closed in 1999. Bud then maintained and ran the Milford Manor golf course which is still up and running. Bud was a legend in his own right. With his great big smile and hugs whenever he saw someone he knew. His love for his children and then his grandchildren was very deep and he would do anything for any of them. He loved snowmobiling with his buddies, downhill skiing, hockey, water skiing, golf, family time, and his pride and joy, which was his 1954 Sheppard. Visitation was held at Reynolds Funeral Home on July 21. A private family service was held. Bud was laid to rest at Municipal Cemetery in Bracebridge. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to South Muskoka Memorial Hospital foundation. Messages of condolence can be offered at www.reynoldsfuneral.com