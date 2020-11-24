Peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Fairvern Nursing Home, Huntsville, ON in her 98th year. Grace was born May 28, 1923 in Huntsville, Ontario to Sidney and Gladys Young. Predeceased by brothers Gordon, Raymond and Harold and sister Marion Purdy. She is also predeceased by her great-grandson Tyson. Survived by her dear brother Mervyn (Marguerite) She is predeceased by husband Earl. Grace was the devoted and most cherished mother of Carol Markle (d.2012), Gayle Hall (d.2018), Marna Hunter, Marie Brown, Terry Nickason (Betty), Tim Nickason (Sharon) and Charlene Ketch (Rob). Loving and doting "Nan/Nanny" of Cindy (Dave), Angie (Fred), Candy (Marcel), Tammy (JP), Tricia, Troy, Wade, Michelle (Steve), Ryan (Sharon), Emily, Aimee (Bobby), Ashley, Zachary (Nicole) and Sydney. She was the proud great-grandmother "G.G." of twenty-two and one more on the way. Grace was a hardworking and ever devoted mother to her children. She stayed at home to raise her seven children taking good care of them and teaching them important values they still carry with them to this day. She had a love and great skill for gardening, playing board games with great joy at winning, listening to her favourite music, making preserves and knitting warm hats, mittens etc. for her family. Her family was her life and in everything that she did, she made sure they came first before anything. She is the definition of 'Grace' and to her family, she was their angel on earth. She will never be forgotten and will forever be loved. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 28th from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Billinglsey Funeral Home with a private family service to follow. Interment at Hutcheson Memorial Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, visitations are being held in half hour intervals with limited numbers in attendance. To reserve your time to meet with the family, please call Billingsley Funeral Home at 705-789-8982. Donations in memory of Grace may be made to the Fairvern Nursing Home. "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life" Messages of condolence can be made through www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com