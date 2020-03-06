Home

Grace Isabell Crook Obituary
Grace passed away peacefully at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital on Monday, March 2, 2020. She was in her 96th year. Grace was the beloved wife of the late Alfred Edward Crook (2017). Loving mother of Janice Bourne (Rob), James Crook (Chris), and Kathryn Calabretta (Ralph). Cherished grandmother of Krista (Nick), Julie (Frankie), Jamie (late Michael), Jennifer (Brian), Jillian (Jamie), Matthew, and Lauren. Great-grandmother of Kyle, Jake, Aniston, Skylan, Eden, Phoenix, Northern, Noah, Avah, Sara, Grace, Grady, and Maelle. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with visiting an hour prior at Cavill Funeral Home, Gravenhurst, ON. Memorial contributions to the or the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation greatly appreciated. Personal condolences and memories may be shared at www.cavillfuneralhome.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Mar. 6, 2020
