It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Grace Walker on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the age of 95. Grace loved her life in Muskoka, and her family more than anything. Her years spent at her home on the lake with her family and her garden were her most cherished memories. She was a devoted schoolteacher in her community for decades and was delighted to run into former pupils while out and about in town. She will forever be remembered for her gift of storytelling, and her generous spirit for her community and friends. She is survived by her children, Charles Anderson and Susan Bell (Robert), her son-in-law, Roger Rietkoetter (husband of her late daughter, Heather) grandchildren, Christie Denny (Brad Badelt), Jessie Colamartino (Marco) and Hollie Nottingham (Brian), great-grandchildren, Levi, Georgia and Benjamin, and her beloved companion, Molly cat. Grace was predeceased by her first husband Herbert (Andy) Anderson (1977) and her second husband, John Walker (2006). The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to her friends and neighbours for their generosity these past few years, as well as the staff at James Street Residence for their outstanding care and attention. A service to honour her life will be scheduled for next year. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital and may be arranged through Reynolds Funeral Home. Messages of condolence may be made through www.reynoldsfuneral.com