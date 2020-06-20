Gregory Francis BUTLER
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gregory Francis Butler, age 72 passed away at home on Monday, June 15th in Bracebridge. Greg was with his wife, Cynthia and daughter, Andrea, when he passed. He is survived by his wife Cynthia (Broderick). They celebrated 50 years of marriage in October of last year. Greg was born on July 1st, 1947 in Toronto, ON. He was the second son of Edmund Butler and Auriel Savelieff. His older brother, Wayne Butler (Judy) preceded him in death. Greg had successful and fulfilling careers with Air Canada, in the seafood industry, and in the finance world of Toronto. His passions included golf, fishing and boating on Georgian Bay, He was a loyal Leafs and Jays fan. Greg will be remembered for his green thumb and beautiful gardens. He was a loving and active grandpa, and cherished every moment with his grandson, Pearson. He is survived by his wife; Cynthia Butler (Broderick); his daughter, Andrea Butler, (Tiffany Commins); his grandson, Pearson Butler- Commins, and his nieces and nephews; Katherine, TJ, Alison, Christopher and Darren. Greg fought a brave and stoic battle with cancer during the past year. A special thanks to all of the cancer care staff at RVH. A special mention to Dr. Kelly Emerson for her care and compassion. His wishes of passing at home were made possible with the extraordinary care of Susan Clark, Thera Green and Janna Watson. Greg's wishes are being fulfilled and cremation has taken place. A private, family celebration will take place at a later date. Donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Messages of condolence may be offered through www.reynoldsfuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds Funeral Home Turner Chapel
1 Mary Street
Bracebridge, ON P1L 2B6
(705) 645-2257
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved