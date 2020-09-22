1/1
Griff Michael HOOKINGS
On August 17, 2020 Griff Michael Hookings; husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend, passed away suddenly at the age of 37 doing what he loved to do. Griff will be forever remembered as an outstanding husband, the best Dada to Sutton and the amazing man he was by everyone who knew him. We celebrated Griff's life on September 5, 2020. In lieu of flowers during this tragic time, we have set up a fund for Amanda and Sutton with a bank account accepting direct etransfer to j.maykaye@gmail.com

Published in Muskoka Region News on Sep. 22, 2020.
