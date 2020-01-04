Home

Gwendolyn Mavis "Gwen" DeForest


1929 - 2019
Gwendolyn Mavis "Gwen" DeForest Obituary
DeForest, Gwendolyn Mavis "Gwen" July 3, 1929 - December 29, 2019 Passed suddenly at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital in Bracebridge. Born in Park Head, near Owen Sound, where she grew up and worked. Gwen is the loving wife of Gerald of Bracebridge. Dear mother of John DeForest and Suzanne DeForest (Dean Pheonix). Proud grandmother of Daniel (Kathlyn), Cody, Jason, Heather and the late Chelsea and great grandmother of Luke & Sadie. Dear sister of the late Betty Scott (the late Kenneth) and the late Gordon Samells (the late Doreen). Gwen was a devoted wildflower gardener. She made many crafts after retiring to Muskoka. She was also a Muskoka Field Naturalist and loved anything to do with nature, cottage life on Wood Lake and family. St. David's Presbyterian Church was a very special place for Gwen. Friends will be received at Reynolds Funeral Home, 1 Mary St., Bracebridge on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. The funeral will be held in the chapel on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Cremation to follow. As your expression of sympathy, memorial donations made to support a , would be appreciated by her family. Messages of condolence can be offered at www.reynoldsfuneral.com
