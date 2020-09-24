After a long and eventful life Gwyneth passed away in her sleep at home with her daughter beside her. Gwyneth was born in Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire, England. While working as a civil servant in London after the outbreak of the Second World War she enlisted in the Women's Auxiliary Air Force and was stationed at RAF Hawkhinge in southeast England in a region known as" Hellfire Corner" due to constant attacks by German planes and long range guns from across the English Channel. It was there she met John Shirley, a Canadian soldier who was to become her husband after the war ended. In 1947 she crossed the North Atlantic by ship during an intense winter storm along with 400 war brides and a new baby. Arriving in Cochrane at the end of the winter she was amazed to see so much snow. She soon settled into life in the north raising four children and became a devout member of the Anglican Church involved in the Women's Auxiliary and serving as the organist. Encouraged by the experience of writing for the church magazine "The Northland" she continued throughout her life to write articles and poetry for publications such as The British Daily Mail and various Canadian and American magazines often dealing with her experiences as a war bride. In 1999 she moved to Huntsville to live with her daughter. She is predeceased by her husband John, her sister Dorothy, sons Garth (Rosalyn) and Hugh, grandson Owen and granddaughter Joanne. She is survived by her son Michael (Karen), daughter Lynn, granddaughter Meghan (Blake) and great-granddaughter Jade. Cremation has taken place. Internment will take place in Cochrane at a date to be announced. Memorial donations appreciated to Algonquin Grace Hospice,100 Frank Miller Drive, Huntsville, Ontario P1H 1H7. Email: hospiceh@vianet.ca (705 789 6878)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store