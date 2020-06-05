McDEVITT, Halier Alexandra "Sandy" - Passed away at RVH, Barrie on Sunday, May 31, 2020 in her 82nd year. Sandy was the beloved wife of Robert McDevitt for 61 years. Loving mother of Steven and predeceased by her daughter Linda. Cherished grandmother of Alison, and Kristen. Dear sister of Arden Mainprise (late Lloyd). Predeceased by her sister Lorie and husband Greg Hickey. Memorial contributions to the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital or the Royal Victoria Hospital ICU greatly appreciated and may be arranged through Cavill Funeral Home. Personal condolences and memories my be shared at www.cavillfuneralhome.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Jun. 5, 2020.