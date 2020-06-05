Halier Alexandra "Sandy" McDEVITT
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Halier's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McDEVITT, Halier Alexandra "Sandy" - Passed away at RVH, Barrie on Sunday, May 31, 2020 in her 82nd year. Sandy was the beloved wife of Robert McDevitt for 61 years. Loving mother of Steven and predeceased by her daughter Linda. Cherished grandmother of Alison, and Kristen. Dear sister of Arden Mainprise (late Lloyd). Predeceased by her sister Lorie and husband Greg Hickey. Memorial contributions to the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital or the Royal Victoria Hospital ICU greatly appreciated and may be arranged through Cavill Funeral Home. Personal condolences and memories my be shared at www.cavillfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cavill-Turner Funeral Home
215-1 Bay Street
Gravenhurst, ON P1P 1H1
705 687-3242
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved