Passed away peacefully at his residence on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was in his 85th year. Hans was the beloved husband of Joan (Dunlop) for 60 years. Loving father of Mike (Dawn), Wendy (Ron), and Larry (Mary). Cherished grandpa of Sarah (Greg), Missy (John), Shawn (Galina), Brad, Robyn (Branden), Alyssa, Alex, Lindsay (Jeff), and Kellie (Sean). Great-grandfather to Troy, Thea, Aubrey, Ashley, and Katie. A private service will be held at Cavill Funeral Home with interment to follow at Mickle Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Parkinson's Society greatly appreciated. Personal condolences and memories may be shared at www.cavillfuneralhome.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on May 30, 2020.