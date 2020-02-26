Home

Harold Gilbert Lemkay, 88, of Huntsville, passed away on February 16, 2020 at Muskoka Landing with family at his side. He was born on May 2, 1931 to Herman and Clara (Bennett) Lemkay. Harold worked as an Engineer for CP Rail. Harold is survived by his children, Dawn (Mike) Aubin, Dean Lemkay and Dale (Andy) Howse. Cherished grandfather of Erin, Heather, Andrew, Cara, Cooper, Ashley-Ann and Jordan. Proud great-grandfather of Amiee, Kayla, Austin, Alora, Jayci and Ryker. Dear brother of Brian (Lois) Lemkay. Predeceased by his sisters, Mildred (Johnny) and Doris (Mark). Harold will be dearly missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at New Life Fellowship Church in MacTier from 1-2 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. The reception will follow at the MacTier Memorial Community Centre. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Alzheimer's Society of Muskoka or Heart & Stroke Foundation. Messages of condolence can be left at www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Feb. 26, 2020
