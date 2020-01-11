|
Passed away suddenly at her home in Novar on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in her 87th year. Beloved wife of Arvo Kauppi for 68 years. Loving mother of Brenda (Tom) Welsh, Bryan (Janyce Jordan) Kauppi and Doug (Sandra Gemmell) Kauppi. Predeceased by her son Don (Donna) Kauppi and daughter Janis (Jeff) Groom. Cherished grandmother of Karla (Rodney), Kristy (Rob), Taylor (Carissa), Kyle (Jodi), Jaclyn (Ben) and Shayne (Trisha). Great-grandmother of Keegan, Liam, Hannah, Katie, Braedon, Eva, Abby and Parker. Predeceased by her siblings; Harry, Martha and Edward. Hazel will be dearly missed by many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends. In keeping with Hazel's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family service has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at the Novar Community Centre on April 25, 2020 from 1 - 4 p.m. Hazel has requested that in lieu of purchasing flowers that you plant one in her memory. Messages of condolence can be left at www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Jan. 11, 2020