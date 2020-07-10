Passed away peacefully at Muskoka Shores LTC, Gravenhurst, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in her 94th year. Hazel was the beloved wife of the late Terry Peacock. Loved daughter of the late David and Nora (Middlebrook) Barnes. Hazel is survived by her daughter Sandra Borne (Burt); grandchildren Michael Peacock, Lori Peacock and their families; her brother Donnie; sisters in law Edna Barnes, Clara Christie; her great grandchildren Melissa, Miranda, and Melanie. She will also be missed by her many nieces and nephews. Hazel was predeceased by her granddaughter Michelle; her siblings Hannah, Eveline, Almer, Stan, Ken, Gladys Pallister, Pearl Turner, Jack; and her stepmother Emily (Smith) Barnes. The funeral was held on July 11, 2020 at Cavill Funeral Home, Gravenhurst, ON with interment in the Bracebridge Municipal Cemetery. Memorial Contributions to Muskoka Shores greatly appreciated. Personal condolences and memories may be shared at www.cavillfuneralhome.com
The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to all the staff at Muskoka Shores LTC for their loving and compassionate care of Hazel for the past 13 1/2 years.