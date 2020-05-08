Heather Ann Bragan
Passed away after a courageous battle with cancer, at Huntsville Hospice on Monday, May 4, 2020 in her 57th year. Heather was the beloved mother of Corey and Myles Bragan. Dearly loved daughter of Don and Raeann Burbidge. Dear sister of Alan (Debbie), cherished aunt of Steven and Ryan. Heather will also be missed by her aunt and uncle, and extended Bragan family; Pat, Ronnie, Chrissy, Nicole, Pat Jr., Jessica, Gary, Leslie, Courtney, Alyssa, Shawn, Kyle, Shane, and Tyler. A private funeral was held at Cavill Funeral Home with interment in the Mickle Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions to RVH - Cancer Centre greatly appreciated. Personal condolences and memories may be shared at www.csvillfuneralhome.com


Published in Muskoka Region News on May 8, 2020.
