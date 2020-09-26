Peacefully passed at Grove Park Home, Barrie on March 25, 2020 in her 94th year. Beloved wife of the late Richard (Dick) for 64 years. Loving mother of George (Sheila), Liz (Dave), Catherine, Richard, James (Debbie), and dear mother-in-law of Victoria. Proud Grandma of Christopher (Sandra), Kyle, Matthew (Sarah), Cathleen, Jonathan (Samantha), Michael, Jeremy (Camille), Samuel, Jackson, Nicholas (SallySue), Julia (Lyndon), and honourary Grandma of Devin. Cherished Great-Grandma of Adalia, Deiderich, Quinn, Asher, Adelaide Elizabeth and Hayley. Treasured Aunt of Christine (Mark, Sarah, and Trent) Bernard. Pre-deceased by her siblings Neil (Wilma Baker), Jean (Bob Lye), George, and Lena. Beth will be missed by her nieces and nephews, other extended family members, and dear friends. Beth fostered lifelong relationships among her children, grandchildren, and friends. She was independent and born to teach, receiving an Ontario Distance Educator of the Year award. After Beth started her teaching career in a 2-room schoolhouse, she returned to university in her 20's to formalize her dream of becoming a high school art teacher. Beth went above and beyond what anyone would expect of a teacher, to enable students to develop and express their own creativity in a variety of immersive learning environments. Throughout her career she brought out the best in her students with positive feedback about their successes and kind words of encouragement to continue improving. Knowing this, students felt confident seeking out her compassionate ear. She was fiercely passionate about her students' and family's well-being. Her return to university was monumental for another reason as she met and asked her future husband, Dick, to a Sadie Hawkins dance. Who would have known that this would be the beginning of a lifelong love that rarely saw them apart and created a home with a strong sense of family, full of support to pursue and fulfill our dreams. Beth frequently sent cards and letters as a means of maintaining lifelong relationships and to shine a light on the value of those relationships to her. Over the years, Beth shared her outgoing disposition and sense of humour volunteering with the Ellenton United Methodist Church, Bala community, Bala United Church, and the Bala Cranberry Festivals. Beth shared with everyone she loved her lifelong love of the arts, music, baking, knitting, reading and games. She had a strong sense of obligation to let those around her know how they were cherished, always making sure that they knew how they were helping to brighten her day. In keeping with Beth's wishes, cremation has taken place, with a celebration of life to occur in the future. To honour Beth's zest for life, donations may be made to a charity of your choice
