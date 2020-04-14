|
March 31, 1927 - April 8, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Helen Marea (Roberts) Dafoe Graham on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the age of 93. Helen died of natural causes at her home in Shepherd Village in Scarborough. Helen was born in Toronto to Daniel and Bella Roberts, the youngest of three daughters. Helen will be lovingly remembered by her children Linda (Doug), Laurie (John), Stephen (Darlene) and Lisa; her grandchildren David (Jen), Erin (Mat), Sarah, Kristin (Andrew), and Kaitlin (Alex); and her great-grandchildren Else, Sebastien, William and Oliver. Helen will also be dearly missed by her extended Dafoe family, as well as her nieces and nephew. Helen was predeceased by her parents, her sisters Margaret and Isabelle, her loving husband, Harold (1991), and her second husband, Max (2013). Donations in Helen's memory may be made to The Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada, World Vision Canada, Covid-19 relief through your chosen charity, or a . Messages of condolence can be left at www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com Due to government guidelines at this time, a service to remember Helen will be held at a later date.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Apr. 14, 2020