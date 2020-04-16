|
Passed away peacefully at Winbourne Park Long Term Care home on April 8th, 2020 at the age of 82. She was born to the late Harry and Etta Hancock on January 6th, 1938 in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. Rita moved to Toronto in her early 20's where she began her career with Bell Canada. She is predeceased by her husband and partner in adventure, Vern (2014). Loving Mom to Greg (Cathy). Dear grandmother to Heather and Alex and great-grandmother to Preston and Madelyn Helmle. Survived by her brother Harry Hancock (Gayle), sister-in-law Lynda Fallows (John - 2012), niece Marti Hancock and nephews Scott Hancock and Mike Fallows (Debbie). Rita will also be greatly missed by her extended great-nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her nephew, Kevin Fallows (1998). Special friend to Jane Vanderbilt and Pam Johnson and family. Rita was a kind, loving soul that extended her time, love and home to friends and family alike. She held volunteer positions with many organizations: The Sons of Scotland, Muskoka Bell Pioneers, Baysville Friends of the Library, Ril Lake Cottagers Association, and Baysville Autumn Leaves. We would like to thank the dedicated Team at Winbourne Park for their attentive and kind support of Rita and our family. Rita struggled with Alzheimer's for the last few years. If you wish to make a donation in honour or memory of Rita, please consider the Alzheimer Society of Durham Region. They were a tremendous wealth of knowledge and support as we navigated the stages of the disease. A celebration of life will be held when we are able to gather, chat and eat sweets aplenty. Arrangements entrusted to OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King St. W. (905-721-1234). Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.oshawafuneralhome.com for the Fallows family.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Apr. 16, 2020