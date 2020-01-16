|
|
Passed away peacefully in Muskoka, on January 3, 2020 in his 98th year. Beloved husband of the late Sally. Dear father of Gary (Susan) and the late Brian. Loving grandfather to Victoria and Jason (Lily). Proud grandfather to 7 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. Affectionately known as Poppi, Ian was an extraordinary man who lived an incredible life. A man to be admired he was successful in everything he did. He was always active playing tennis, golf, skiing. He was strong, generous and loyal and he loved living on Silver Lake with his wife. A Visitation will be held from 11:30 - 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Cavill Funeral Home where the funeral will be held in the chapel at 12:30 p.m. Reception to follow at the Gravenhurst Senior's Centre. Memorial contributions to CNIB or South Muskoka Hospital Foundation greatly appreciated. Personal condolences and memories may be shared at www.cavillfuneralhome.com Eternally remembered.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Jan. 16, 2020