Ina died peacefully at Algonquin Grace Hospice in Huntsville, early in the morning of January 27th with all of her close family by her side. She was the daughter of Kristine Christensen, widow of Carl Johansen. Mother to Ann-Marie Ouderkirk and Deborah Dixon. Grandmother to Jeremy Ouderkirk, Vera Ouderkirk, Evan Slater, Jennifer Nancekevil and Taylor Dixon. Great-grandmother to Austin and Tyler O'Neil, Ella and Keaton Ouderkirk, Keira and McKenna Nancekevil and Hunter and Madison Slater. At Ina's request, there will be no funeral held at this time but a celebration of life will take place in the spring at Stewart Memorial Church. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Hospice Huntsville www.hospicehuntsville.com Messages of condolence can be left at www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Feb. 10, 2020