Peacefully, at Woods Park Long Term Care in Barrie, Ontario, on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Irma was 84 years old. Beloved wife of the late Eugene "Sliv" Lawson. Loving mother of Gerald Lawson and Perry Lawson. Proud grandmother Samantha, Travis and Leanna. Dear sister of Donna MacArthur and the late William Flood. In keeping with Irma's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private internment of her ashes will take place at the Baysville Catholic Cemetery in the Spring of 2020. As your expression of sympathy, memorial donations made to support the Alzheimer Society of Muskoka would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted Reynolds Funeral Home in Bracebridge, Ontario. Messages of Condolences can be offered to the family at www.reynoldsfuneral.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Jan. 17, 2020
