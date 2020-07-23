1/1
Dr. Irma Muriel COYNE
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With great sadness, the family of Irma Coyne announces the peaceful passing of Irma at her beloved cottage on McVittie Island on July 15, 2020. Born in Toronto, one of six children of John and Lela Coyne (both deceased), she was predeceased by her two sisters, Audrey Lily and Dorothy Pepper, but survived by three brothers John (Anne), Bill (Winkie) and Bob and by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Irma graduated from the University of Toronto Dental School at the age of 23. She spent her first year with her sister Audrey on a red cross dental coach in Northern Ontario then set up her practice in Bracebridge until retirement in 1990. She became the focal point for the entire Coyne family including families of all her siblings, making McVittie Island the favourite place for three generations of adults and children. Irma's passions in life were her faith, her family, and her friends. She expressed her faith through her values and actions of unselfishly caring for others and in honouring all of God's creations. A private family service will take place at Reynolds Funeral Home. For those who wish, and in lieu of flowers, donations in Irma's memory to Hospice Muskoka or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Messages of condolence can be offered to the family at www.reynoldsfuneral.com. The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice Muskoka and the palliative care team for their excellent care and support.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Muskoka Region News on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds Funeral Home Turner Chapel
1 Mary Street
Bracebridge, ON P1L 2B6
(705) 645-2257
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reynolds Funeral Home Turner Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved