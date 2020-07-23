With great sadness, the family of Irma Coyne announces the peaceful passing of Irma at her beloved cottage on McVittie Island on July 15, 2020. Born in Toronto, one of six children of John and Lela Coyne (both deceased), she was predeceased by her two sisters, Audrey Lily and Dorothy Pepper, but survived by three brothers John (Anne), Bill (Winkie) and Bob and by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Irma graduated from the University of Toronto Dental School at the age of 23. She spent her first year with her sister Audrey on a red cross dental coach in Northern Ontario then set up her practice in Bracebridge until retirement in 1990. She became the focal point for the entire Coyne family including families of all her siblings, making McVittie Island the favourite place for three generations of adults and children. Irma's passions in life were her faith, her family, and her friends. She expressed her faith through her values and actions of unselfishly caring for others and in honouring all of God's creations. A private family service will take place at Reynolds Funeral Home. For those who wish, and in lieu of flowers, donations in Irma's memory to Hospice Muskoka or a charity of your choice
would be appreciated. Messages of condolence can be offered to the family at www.reynoldsfuneral.com
. The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice Muskoka and the palliative care team for their excellent care and support.