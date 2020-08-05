The family of the late Dr. Irma Coyne wishes to express our sincere and heartfelt appreciation for the many family friends and medical team that worked together to ensure she spent her last days at her cottage on McVittie Island. We appreciate the kind and professional care by Dr's Gupta and Mittal in the early stages of her disease. The palliative care team of Dr. Karen Martin, Susan Clark NP, Debbie Elliott, Michele de Koning, Norma Connolly and Cindy Naylor were all wonderful in sharing their caring expertise to enhance Irma's quality of life during her last days. In particular, Susan Clark, Palliative Care NP was exceptional in spearheading the efforts of the team to provide care on McVittie Island while also comforting the family caregivers. Irma's close friends including Nancy Houghton, Rosemary Von Keitz, Judy Puersten and Dave Murphy were a constant blessing to Irma and the Family during this time. Many others also provided comforting words in their cards, notes and caring calls that were greatly appreciated by both Irma and her Family. Rev. Nancy Knox was of critical help to Irma and the Family with her caring visits and a very special memorial service that so reflected Irma's life. Beautiful music that enhanced the service was provided by John Reynolds. And thanks to Leah Kennedy for help in providing the creative display at the service reflecting Irma's Island. Darren Growen and staff at Reynolds Funeral Home were integral in making the service meaningful for all of us. Each of the above made a difference in Irma's life and ours and we are very grateful!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store