Isabel Allison (nee Therin), age 86, passed away at the Woods Park Care Centre in Barrie, Ontario, on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. She was born on May 31, 1934 in Brandon Manitoba. She grew up in Chatham Ontario. After marriage, she and her family lived in Picton, Stony Creek, and Kingston, before moving to Grassmere, and later Huntsville. She is predeceased by Bob Allison. Beloved mother of Colleen Allison (spouse Louison Poulin), Catherine Allison (spouse Joe Laberge), Tom Allison, and Margaret Bunn (spouse Brice Bunn Sr.) Grandmother to Brice (Bricie) Bunn, Matthew Bunn and Jonathan Bunn. She was extremely proud of her three grandsons and she was actively involved in making lunches, driving them on their paper routes, picking them up from school on severe weather days and supporting them in all of their many activities. She was a Girl Guide and Brownie leader for many years and a highlight of this work was meeting Princess Margaret. Years later she was honoured to be invited to dinner with Queen Elizabeth. She had a love of music, which she passed on to her children. She was a very good vocalist and she was very active in musical theatre productions in both Huntsville and in Etobicoke. She played the leading role of Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady in Huntsville and she played Marilla Cuthbert in EMP's production of Anne of Green Gables. She was a tireless volunteer for both the Ontario Liberal Party and the Liberal Party of Canada. She was proud to be a Joe Cordiano delegate in 1996 and a Michael Ignatieff delegate in 2006. She gave donations to many charities to help people in need. She was an avid reader and she loved history. One of her daily pleasures was reading The Toronto Star from cover to cover. She liked to travel, including trips to many countries with her children. While visiting Orlando, Florida she braved the Magic Mountain ride (and swore she would never do it again!) Her ashes will be interred at the St. Paul's cemetery in Grassmere, as she expressed a desire to be laid to rest where she had spent many happy years with her family. She sang in the St. Paul's church (sometimes in a choir of one!) and had wonderful memories of swimming and snowmobiling on Peninsula Lake. She will be forever loved. Donations in memory of Isabel may be made to the Canadian Marfan Association, the Arthritis Society or the Breast Cancer Foundation.