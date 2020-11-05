Isabel Jane (Gillan) Pochert passed away peacefully August 31, 2020 at the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital, Bracebridge, in her 87th year. Isabel was born on Nov 1, 1932. She was the youngest of three daughters of John and Isabel (McAdam) Gillan. She was raised at Breezy Pines Cottages, Milford Bay and later Beaumaris. She graduated from St. Josephs Hospital School of Nursing in 1956. Isabel practiced for over 40 years at Mount Sinai Hospital , Miami, as a private care nurse. She won the Good Samaritan award from St. Francis Hospital, Miami. Isabel met her husband Arthur Thomas Pochert, an Architect, on the beach in Miami Florida after her graduation. They decided to make Miami Beach their home. 'Belle' and Art loved to travel and toured Europe extensively over the years. They also enjoyed sailing from their home in Miami Beach. 'Belle' loved animals, reading, poetry and playing the piano. Isabel was predeceased by her husband Arthur Pochert, as well as her beloved sisters Marion (Gillan) Black (Dr. Lyle Black) and Jean (Gillan) Bradner (Ernest Bradner). She is survived by her nephew John (Erika) Black, niece Diane (predeceased Chris) Greening, nephew John (predeceased Dawn) Latour and niece Nancy Black (George Fenn). She will be missed by her godchildren Bradley Eidt and Meghan Eidt for whom she became their loving "Nan". She will be fondly remembered by Brad and Jennifer Eidt. A private Celebration of Life took place in Milford Bay. The family would like to thank James St. Place for their loving care of Isabel, especially in the last months of her life.



