Passed away peacefully at home on March 27, 2020 at 77 years of age. Born at Huntsville on May 25, 1942 to Gordon and Florence McFadyen (Clarke). Dear husband of 54 years to Barbara (Bullock), married at South Portage on September 10, 1966. Dear father of Cherie (Rob), John (Cindy) and Tracey who predeceased Jack in 1985. Very proud grandpa to Erin (Mike), Madison (Jon), Allison and Nicholas. Great-grandpa to Anna. Survived by sisters Joan (Mike) and Janice (Ed). Pre-deceased by his brothers Marvin (Eileen) and Bruce. Special thanks to Deanna, Dominique and all the home care agencies that allowed Jack to stay at home and to Lorna, our rock. Many thanks to the wonderful doctors and nurses at Huntsville District Memorial Hospital who cared for him numerous times. In keeping with Jack's wishes, cremation has taken place. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Huntsville Hospital Foundation in Jack's memory. Messages of condolence can be left at www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Apr. 1, 2020