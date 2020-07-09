With great sadness in our hearts, our dear old Dad, flew off to meet mom. Jack passed away peacefully at Shelburne Residence on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the age of 97. Jack is predeceased by his beloved wife Royena. Dear father of Julie Campbell and Paul (Margaret). Cherished Popa of Cristie (Derek) and Samm and great-grandfather of Jessie Williams. Jack will also be greatly missed by other relatives and many friends. A Veteran of WWII serving in the RC Navy. He was tireless during the Poppy Campaign and doing all he could volunteering and creating true friendships through the Legion. He was a wonderful Dad, always up for fun and adventure. Snowmobiling and water skiing until he was 87, cutting the grass on the riding lawn tractor and enjoying fishing. Always a loving man concerned about his family. One of the nurses said he was a humble man, never giving them any trouble. Thank you to all the staff at Shelburne LT Care, for all the care that they showed our father especially, while we could not be with him during the last few months. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Avalon Lodge for the exceptional care both Jack and Royena received. Funeral Service will be held at Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. with visitation one hour prior. If desired, memorial donations to Poppy Campaign or a charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family. A tree will be planted in memory of Jack in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest at the Island Lake Conservation Area, Orangeville. The annual dedication service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com