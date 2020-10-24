1/1
James Rodrick BOSTON
Passed away peacefully on October 21, 2020 at Muskoka Landing Long Term Care Centre at the age of 88. Beloved husband of the late Eileen Boston (nee Sedgwick) who predeceased James on October 8, 2013. Loving father of Jim (Kim dec.) Boston, David (Janet) Boston, Larry (Brandy) Boston, Dianne (Randy) Sova and Brad (Maria Lum-Wai) Boston. Cherished grandfather of Jamie (Christine), Jeff (Carina), Krista (Jeff), Jody (Aaron), Stacy (Kyle), Jeremy, Jesse, Jorja, Mark (Evelyn) and Laura (Doug). Great-grandfather of Ava, Marcas, Karmen, Louis, Lily, Kaycie, Beau, Korbin, Griffin, Sebastian, and Taylor. Survived by his siblings, Rod (Catherine) and Albert (Helen) and dear cousin, Anne-Marie. James will be dearly missed by many nieces, nephews and extended family. James Rodrick Boston was born on April 5, 1932 to parents Albert and Betty (nee Nicholson) Boston in Isla, Ontario. On May 22, 1954, James married Annie Elizabeth "Eileen" Sedgwick and resided in Fenelon Falls. James would work for Ontario Hydro for 38 plus years, moving from Fenelon Falls, to Huntsville, to London and to Orangeville working as a lineman to management. He enjoyed watching hockey and baseball in his spare time. A private graveside service took place on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Zion Cemetery in Fenelon Falls at 1 p.m. A celebration of life will take place once Covid-19 restrictions have lifted, when all family, friends and acquaintances can gather and celebrate his life. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Alzheimer Society of Muskoka or Heart & Stroke Foundation. Messages of condolence can be left at www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com


Published in Muskoka Region News on Oct. 24, 2020.
