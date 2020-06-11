Passed away Monday June 8, 2020, one day after his 87th birthday, following a stroke. He was the beloved husband and best friend of Sonja (nee White). Jim and Sonja were married October 20, 1956 and would have celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary this year. He was a loving and devoted father of his three daughters Shelly (Duncan), Nancy (d. Greg) and Vonda (Darrell). Jim will be sadly missed by his grandchildren Jordana (Donnie), Lily (Jess ), Katie (Curtis), Gavin, Josh and Madison. He was a proud great grandfather to Sofia, Eva and Cooper. Jim was predeceased by parents Eva and Charlie, brothers Ron and Clyde. He leaves behind his sister Linda (Robin) and brother Laurie (Toni). He will be missed by his friends and family. Jim was born in Bracebridge, raised in Walkers Point and spent most of his life in Bracebridge where he was a respected businessman. Jim was an enthusiastic fisherman, baseball and hockey player. He spent many years as manager for local hockey teams. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers etc., please consider a donation to South Muskoka Memorial Hospital or Algonquin Grace Residential Hospice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store