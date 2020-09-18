Beloved partner of Bill Cardiff. Devoted Mom of Robbie Pritchard (Jacynthe) and Amy Pritchard (James). Grandma of Adam, Rachel, Marley, Dylan, and Makayla. Daughter of the late Gordon and Dora Sloan. Sister of the late Malcom Sloan (Sheila) and John Sloan (late Pat). Family and friends are invited to gather for a Celebration of life at Trinity United Church, 290 Muskoka Rd., Gravenhurst, Ont., masks are required, on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 1 pm until 3 pm. An interment will follow this gathering, at Lakeview Cemetery, 230 Wagner St., Gravenhurst.



