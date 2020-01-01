|
Went home to her Lord and Saviour on Sunday, December 22, 2019, in her 74th year. Lived a life of continual giving. Born in Hamilton and spent many early years with family moving to different Ontario an BC locations. In 1995, Jan and her beloved husband Darryl moved to the beautiful Muskoka's. Here she found the serenity in nature she so loved and a network of friendships and church that kept her very busy and fulfilled. Jan loved, nature, knitting and gardening. She was not one to be found sitting around, unless it was with a good friend and a cup of tea. She is survived by her husband Darryl McCullough, son, Ken Soper, step kids Derek McCullough and Michelle McCullough, grandkids, Jacob and Paige, Kiera and Alexa. Sisters, Karen Gough, Shirley Petrie, Caroline Parker, Lorayne Bigsby, Helen Renwick and brother Johnny Risebrough, plus beloved spouses, many nieces and nephews, all of whom held a dear place in her heart. Predeceased by Kenneth Risebrough, father, Frances Risebrough, mother, Karen Henry, daughter, and Diane Smith, sister. Jan's faith and love in the Lord brought peace to all. She has now entered the final chapter of her life. We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all the staff, nurses, doctors and support staff in Muskoka, Barrie and Toronto, for the loving care Jan received throughout the years. Memorial Visitation and Memorial Service will be held on Monday, January 13th at Bracebridge Community Church, 456 Manitoba Street, Bracebridge. Visitation 11:00 am-1:00 pm with the memorial service at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, those wishing, may make a donation in Jan's name to the Salvation Army, Samaritans Purse, or to South Muskoka Hospital Foundation.