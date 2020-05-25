Jean Bernice (Devins) Williams
Passed peacefully at the Muskoka Landing days after her 87th birthday. Jean is predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Elvin Williams and her beloved and cherished son Ken Williams. Jean is survived by her grandson Chad (Jennifer) and granddaughter Lori (Kevin), great-grandchildren, Hannah, Zack, Mason, Kailey and Morgan and her great-great-granddaughters Aliyah and Nyah. Jean is also remembered fondly by her surviving sisters and brother. Grandma was a soft and kind soul, she had a brilliant mind and at times, much to our delight, a wicked sense of humour. She will be greatly missed. May you rest in eternal peace GG with grandpa and dad. We love you and miss you forever. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be made through www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com


Published in Muskoka Region News on May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
