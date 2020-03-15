|
Dorothy JEAN La Rose April 21, 1923 - March 2, 2020 Jean passed away peacefully on Mon. Mar. 2nd at the Pines care home in Bracebridge Ont. She was the loving mother of Bob (Marianne), Marilyn (Ed), John (Wendy), and Susan (Claudio). She was the cherished grandmother of Karen Irvine (Howard), Jennifer Wagar (Andrew), Amanda Lorenzini (Reid), and Tyler Lorenzini (Whitney). Jean was the proud great-grandmother of Mackenzie, Warner, Penelope, Jackson, Abigail, and Wyllie. She is survived by her brother Ron (Lucia) but predeceased by her loving husband Jack and her brothers Bill, Bob, and Ted Tinline. Jean was born and raised in Whitewood Sask. and was a RCAF Veteran where she met and married her husband Jack in 1945. They raised their children in Toronto and later retired to Bracebridge. She was a dedicated mother, an avid curler and bridge player and an enthusiastic volunteer. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the care givers who took such loving care of our mother during her 15 years at the Pines. Internment will take place later in the summer. "We are our Mother's garden. We are her Legacy. And we hope today she feels her love reflected back from us."
Published in Muskoka Region News on Mar. 15, 2020