Jean Madeline Carol (Crowder) DeCAIRE
It is with great sadness the family announces the passing of Madeline on July 7, 2020 after a short illness with cancer. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Leslie DeCaire and her daughter, Cindy Larsen. She was born in Bracebridge on November 14, 1938 to Joseph and Mary Crowder. Madeline married Leslie DeCaire on November 17, 1956 Madeline and Les raised their family on the Muskoka River where she lived for over 60 years. She worked for many years at Muskoka Centre in Gravenhurst, where she formed lifelong friendships. Cherished mother of Dave (Jane), Tanya, Steven (Dawn), Mark (Cathy) and son in law Andy Larsen. Loving Grandmother of Sara, Lacey, Raelyn, Jacob, Rachael, David, Briar and Wyatt. Proud Great-Grandmother (GG) of Greyson, Hudson, Hazel, Everleigh, Hayden, Colby and Alexander. She spent the last two years at James Street Place, and will be missed by all the staff and residents. Madeline's wishes have been fulfilled, and cremation has taken place. A private family celebration will take place at a later date. For those who wish, the family would appreciate memorial donations to the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital or the Cancer Society. The Family would like to thank Doctor Rix, Doctor Chan and all the Nurses and PSW's from ParaMed and Closing the Gap for all their care and support.

Published in Muskoka Region News on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
