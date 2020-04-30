|
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Muskoka Landing, Huntsville, Ontario. Born in Toronto July 24, 1931. Loving wife of the late George 'Bud' Hayes. Dear mother of Blair (Deanna) Hayes. Predeceased by daughter Laura (Don) Peart. Grandmother of Karin (Chris) Choptiany and GG of Audryna and Adalyne. Forever in the hearts of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Jean worked for many years as Secretary to the President of Goodyear Canada in Etobicoke, Ontario. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt 'thank you' to Muskoka Landing Team who took such good care of Jean. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Jean's Life will take place at a later date. Those who wish may make memorial donations to Alzheimer Society of Ontario or the . Messages of condolence may be made through www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Apr. 30, 2020