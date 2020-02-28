|
Passed away at Huntsville District Memorial Hospital, suddenly on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at the age of 63. Beloved Spouse of Terri Wallis. Loving father of Andy Rivers (Gabrielle). Cherished grandfather of Ayden, Renee, Cooper. Dear brother of Paul, Bill, Greg, Carrie, and Lisa. Son of Margaret and the late Alfred. Predeceased by his brother Andrew. Jeff will also be missed by his nieces, nephews and friends. Remembered fondly for his dedication to hard work and love for his family. The family would like to thank the staff at the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital for their amazing care and compassion. In keeping with Jeff's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions to Huntsville District Memorial Hospital, or Hospice Huntsville would be greatly appreciated and may be arranged through Cavill Funeral Home. Personal condolences may be offered at www.cavillfuneralhome.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Feb. 28, 2020