Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cavill-Turner Funeral Home
215-1 Bay Street
Gravenhurst, ON P1P 1H1
705 687-3242
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey RIVERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey John Eric RIVERS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey John Eric RIVERS Obituary
Passed away at Huntsville District Memorial Hospital, suddenly on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at the age of 63. Beloved Spouse of Terri Wallis. Loving father of Andy Rivers (Gabrielle). Cherished grandfather of Ayden, Renee, Cooper. Dear brother of Paul, Bill, Greg, Carrie, and Lisa. Son of Margaret and the late Alfred. Predeceased by his brother Andrew. Jeff will also be missed by his nieces, nephews and friends. Remembered fondly for his dedication to hard work and love for his family. The family would like to thank the staff at the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital for their amazing care and compassion. In keeping with Jeff's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions to Huntsville District Memorial Hospital, or Hospice Huntsville would be greatly appreciated and may be arranged through Cavill Funeral Home. Personal condolences may be offered at www.cavillfuneralhome.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -