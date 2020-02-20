Home

Cavill-Turner Funeral Home
215-1 Bay Street
Gravenhurst, ON P1P 1H1
705 687-3242
Jennifer Lynn (Runham) STARK

Jennifer Lynn (Runham) STARK Obituary
Passed away at South Muskoka Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in her 44th year. Jennifer was the beloved wife of Michael Stark. Loving godmother of Breanna. Dear sister of David Runham. Sister-in-law of Peter Stark (Peggy). Special aunt of Jaxon, Lincoln, and Ashley. Loved daughter of William and Susan (Herd) Runham. Jennifer will also be sadly missed by her special friends Nicole and David and their children Ethan, Morgan, and Dominic. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 29th from 12:00 - 2:00 P.M. at Cavill Funeral Home, Gravenhurst. Memorial contributions to the Canadian Digestive Health Foundation greatly appreciated. Personal condolences may be offered at www.cavillfuneralhome.com
Published in Muskoka Region News on Feb. 20, 2020
